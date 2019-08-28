Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

NYSE:MOV traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,985. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,437,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2,961.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

