Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 16.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 2,881,237 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,139,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.