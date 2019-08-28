NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.35

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.35 and traded as low as $49.11. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. FMR LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

