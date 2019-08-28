Narrative Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,757.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $191,757.00 and approximately $444.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022481 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

