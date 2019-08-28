National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 16,655.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 136.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,705. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

