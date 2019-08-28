National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,567 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Teekay by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

TK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TK. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on Teekay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

