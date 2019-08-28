National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 895.36 ($11.70).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other National Grid news, insider Amanda Mesler acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19).

LON NG traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 853 ($11.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 846.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.29. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

