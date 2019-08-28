Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NRP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 59.2% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 560,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

