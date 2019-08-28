Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,882,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $5,228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,585. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

