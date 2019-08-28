Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,136. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 479,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

