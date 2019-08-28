NEM Price Tops $0.0511 (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. NEM has a market capitalization of $459.69 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Indodax. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Binance, Huobi, Bithumb, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, COSS, Kuna, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Upbit, Exrates, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Kryptono, OKEx, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Zaif, Koineks, Poloniex, Indodax, B2BX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.