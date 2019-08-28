New England Realty Associates LP Declares — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

New England Realty Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NEN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. New England Realty Associates has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

