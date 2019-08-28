New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,616. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.