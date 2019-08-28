New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $28,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,960.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $479,674. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. 29,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price target on SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

