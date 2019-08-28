New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NRG Energy by 126.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 94,610 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 178.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 557,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

