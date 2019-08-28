New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Black Hills by 40.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 29.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $25,608,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $578,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,839. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

