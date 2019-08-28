New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 94.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $621,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,348. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

