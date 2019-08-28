News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $427,609.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,462.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $266,610.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.