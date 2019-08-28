NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $863,968.00 and $428.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00690269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000734 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, Exrates, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

