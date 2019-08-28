Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $142,180.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,753.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01789316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.03000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00693022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00742359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00478862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,428,030,411 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,530,411 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

