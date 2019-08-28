NIX Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. NIX has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $70,291.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,723.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.01785844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02986699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00688452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00742100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00065983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00477572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009646 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

