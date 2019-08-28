NoLimitCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,483.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $941,179.00 and approximately $4,483.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,046,887 coins and its circulating supply is 404,046,887 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

