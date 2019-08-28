Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

