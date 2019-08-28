Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87, 232,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,487,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.