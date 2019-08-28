Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.31. 494,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.91 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total value of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,809,946.43.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

