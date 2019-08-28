Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 503 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,176,000 after buying an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,808,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,687. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.