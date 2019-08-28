Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 157,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,697. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

