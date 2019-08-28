Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,069 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,398.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,763. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.