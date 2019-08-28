Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Fidus Investment worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 60,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 1,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $43,675.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at $271,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $102,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

