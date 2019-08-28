Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,451,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $354.80. 6,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.25.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

