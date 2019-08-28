Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,766. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

