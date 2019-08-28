NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of NuCana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. NuCana has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

