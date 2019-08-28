Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 970.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 37.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

