NuShares Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,351.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023400 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.