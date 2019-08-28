Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,693,600 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 12,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

NTNX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.