Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.75) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). Nutanix also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.75–0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 4,556,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.