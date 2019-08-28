Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Shares Down 5.3%

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.98, 1,519,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average session volume of 374,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $31,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuvectra by 1,431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.