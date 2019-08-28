Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,900. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

