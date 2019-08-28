Nxt Hits Market Cap of $16.70 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg and OKEx. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $812,834.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Livecoin, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Indodax, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.