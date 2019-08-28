Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 633,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 307,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 12,500 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period.

OBLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Obalon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

