Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin Stein purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $113,645.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 306,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Ocean Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

