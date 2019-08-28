OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Chevron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 947,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,955,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Chevron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 224,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.