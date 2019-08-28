Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

