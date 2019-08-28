Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282,395 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Olin worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1,219.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

OLN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 64,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,899. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

