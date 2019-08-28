Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.419-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.