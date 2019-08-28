Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 17th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olympic Steel to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

