OP Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. OP Coin has a market cap of $37,548.00 and $11.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00160023 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,958.26 or 0.97449775 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003074 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00035666 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.