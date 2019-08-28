Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $4,120.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

