Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 25,568 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 6,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,958. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.

