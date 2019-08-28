Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BBT traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

